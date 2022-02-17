हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Audi

Updated Audi A8 plug-in hybrid with 571 hp unveiled, see pics

Audi A8 features enhanced styling, particularly on the front and rear, and innovative technologies that make it look sporty and elegant.

Updated Audi A8 plug-in hybrid with 571 hp unveiled, see pics
Audi A8

Audi introduced the face lifted A8 sedan with 48 Volt mild-hybrid powertrain. Audi A8 - developed on the basis of the ASF (Audi Space-Frame) multi-material body, which uses 58% aluminium.

With the 2022 Audi facelift, Audi has redesigned the single frame grille, added three-dimensional chrome inserts, widened the wheel arches and lowered the roofline. With the face lifted Audi A8, optional Digital Matrix LED headlights are now available, which use a chip with more than 1.3 million micro-mirrors capable of changing orientation up to 5,000 times each second.

The 2022 Audi A8 comes with many driving assistance features, like parking pilot, which can be controlled remotely via the MyAudi app. In the event of side collision, the sedan is also equipped with the Audi pre sense 360-degree system that works in conjunction with the active suspension to lift the car by up to 8 cm.

The Audi A8 facelift is powered by three different powertrains: a 3.0-litre V6 turbo TDI diesel engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid mild-hybrid technology that makes 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque, a 4.0 litre V8 engine that makes 571 hp and 800 Nm of torque and a plug-in hybrid that makes total 340hp and 500Nm V6 3.0 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine with a 136hp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor (PSM).

As a result of its 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the A8 is able to travel with zero emissions up to 61 km at a speed of 135 km/h.

