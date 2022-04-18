BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ launched in India, priced at Rs 71.90 lakh

BMW has launched the new X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ in India today at a starting price of Rs 71,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the BMW X4 xDrive30i and Rs 73,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the BMW X4 xDrive30d. The Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai.

BMW has accentuated the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) through a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ BMW mesh kidney grille gets a distinctive frame and Grill nuggets in high gloss chrome finish. The bumper is done up in shadow metallic colour with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors.

There's a two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish. The exclusive edition is available in all-new Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

The changes to the BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ are limited only to the exterior and cabin design updates to elevate the design of the SAC. The rest of the equipment and the mechanical remains the same as the BMW X4.

