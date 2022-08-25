BMW X7 40i M Sport Jahre Edition launched in India, priced from Rs 1.20 Crore

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M division, the Bavarian giant has today launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the X7 40i M Sport in India at a price tag of Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom. The SUV will be locally produced at the company’s facility in Chennai, India. It will exclusively be sold in petrol guise, and the bookings for the model have started today only. Furthermore, the company has announced that only 10 models are allotted for the Indian market. The new Jahre Edition brings along a blend of modernity, luxuriousness, and spaciousness together.

The expansive exterior dimensions and generously proportioned surfaces radiate an expression of grandeur. The front is among the most distinctive aspects of the BMW X7. The opulent and exceptionally large kidney grille in black high gloss forms the heart of the impressive front design while the iconic M Emblem sits on top of it adding an extra touch. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. Ensuring prominence on the road is the imposing silhouette. Large windows and elongated roofline characterize the athletic and modern side view. Long doors at the rear emphasize the spaciousness of the SAV. The rear shows determination and superiority. A contemporary look is created by the horizontal lines, slim LED lights and a two-section split tailgate of the rear.

The car is equipped with 2-axle air suspension, BMW xDrive, M Sport brake callipers in Black High Gloss and 21" 752M Jet Black Alloys. It is available in striking yet elegant paint finishes including Mineral White and Carbon Black.

Customers can add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. This package is for the enthusiast who wants to turn heads when on the road. All accessories under this package are in carbon fibre material – M Performance Steering Wheel in and Alcantara Option, Mirror caps, Key fob in Alcantara are a few.

The impressive open expanses in the interior bring a fresh sensation of space. The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility, a characteristic of X models. Functions such as M Seat belts, M Leather steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior. Excellence meets generosity through abundant legroom, headroom and space for up to seven seats. Rear-seat experience is enhanced with optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Automatic air conditioning with five-zone control extends the luxury for each passenger.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof. The large panoramic roof extending till the third row, allows dynamic light flow throughout the BMW X7. The absolute highlight in the interior is ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in exquisite glass that embellish the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The Comfort Access System remotely detects the key within a 1.5 meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading. Soft close function for doors adds to the increased levels of comfort. The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition offers an extremely versatile and flexible luggage compartment. Folding down the second and third row seats can increase storage capacity from 326 litre up to 2,120 litres, making it suitable for all kinds of journeys.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder engine combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The BMW X7 40i M Sport produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode – comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized. The set-up button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine’s characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3 inch Control Display. Rear-seat Entertainment Professional allows users to access the entertainment, navigation from the rear seats. It now comprises two 10.2 inch full-HD displays screen with touch functionality integrated with a Blu-ray player. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.