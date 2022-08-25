Hyundai has today opened the order book for the Venue N Line today, and the sportier avatar of the company’s compact SUV can be pre-ordered against a sum of Rs 21,000. The order can be exercised either by visiting your nearest Hyundai showroom or via the brand’s website. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be the second product from the company N division in the Indian market, following the i20 N Line, which was launched last year. The Venue N Line will be sold at a slight premium over the regular model, and it will come with a host of upgrades that will accentuate the Venue’s visual appeal and performance as well.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said,"We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai VENUE N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed towards enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV.”

He added, “The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai VENUE N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India.”

Hyundai VENUE N Line will deliver an exhilarating driving experience to customers with a sporty ride & handling, with suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience. Hyundai VENUE N Line will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust note and all 4-disc brakes. Updates on the cosmetic front will include a dark chrome front grille, sportier rear spoiler, N Line exclusive dual-tone alloy wheels, red highlights on the exterior, a red-black interior theme, and red-painted front brake callipers.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Performance

Hyundai VENUE N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 120 PS and max torque of 172 Nm. With over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features, customers will be able to enjoy a thrilling yet confident driving experience.s