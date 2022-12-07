Top 10 best-selling SUVs in India in November 2022; Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and more

The Indian car market used to be centered on hatchbacks. However, probably now, the polarity of the Indian car scene is shifting, with SUVs becoming the new favorite body type. Month after month, it is easy to note that there are 2 or more SUVs in the list of top 10 selling cars. This shift in consumers' attention is being addressed by the OEMs launching new SUVs. However, out of these SUVs, only a few manage to gain the buyers' attention. Here we have compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India. In other words, the SUVs received the most attention from Indian buyers.

Coming to the list of best-selling SUVs, Tata Nexon took the crown with sales of 15,871 units in November 2022. Closely following Nexon, Hyundai Creta took the second spot in the list with sales of 13,321 units in the same month. It is to be noted that these names have been a common factor in the best-selling SUVs of November and October.

Moving on, Tata Punch, a car bridging the gap between Hatchbacks and SUVs, came in third place with sales of 12,131 units in India in November 2022. The SUV on the fourth spot is also one of the names that can be easily expected on the list. It is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza registering a sale of 11,324 units.

Hyundai Venue earned the fifth spot in the list with the sale of 10,738 units. However, Creta and Venue were not the only Korean models on the list. The cars were followed by the sister companies Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. It is to be noted Seltos sold 9,284 units, while Sonet managed to sell 7,834 units in India.

The last three spots on the list of best-selling SUVs in India were occupied by the models of India's largest UV maker. The models that took the last three positions are Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and XUV700. Mahindra Scorpio sold 6,455 units, while XUV300 sold 5,903 units and XUV700 managed to sell 5,701 units in India.