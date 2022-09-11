Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his fetish for car number plate '6969': Mercedes-Maybach GLS to Lamborghini Urus

Besides being a good actor, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is famous for his dressing sense, fashion, energetic personality, and his roles in movies like Ramleela, 83, Gullyboy, Padmaavat, and many more. The list goes on. However, there is one other thing that sets him apart; his fetish for car number plates, especially the number "6969". The Bollywood star owns multiple exotic luxury cars, but most of them have one thing in common, i.e., the number plate. The star owns cars like Lamborghini Urus, a sports SUV, and Mercedes-Maybach S500, which have the said license plate.

Ranveer Singh's Lamborghini Urus

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh owns a Lamborghini Urus, which is a sports SUV and apparently the best-selling model for the Italian car manufacturer. The Urus is also known for being one of the performance-oriented SUVs sold in the Indian market. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine churning out 650 hp (478 kW) power and 850 Nm of maximum torque, screams of the SUV's capabilities. Moreover, it has a top speed of 305 km/h and can do 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Probably this is the reason the SUV is a favourite among celebrities and finds home in garages of celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Bashah, Rohit Sharma, and others.

The actor also owns the ultra-luxurious SUV Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 with the same number on the license plate. The luxury SUV is one of the premium offerings of the German brand in India and is quite popular among celebrities. It also has a place in the garages of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ram Charan. Moreover, Ranveer Singh's wife and famous Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was reported to have bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

Ranveer Singh's Mercedes-Maybach S500

Apart from the SUVs, the Mercedes-Maybach S500 luxury sedan also flaunts Ranveer Singh's '6969' number plate on it. The sedan is one of the uber-luxurious offerings of the German automaker and is sold in India. With the luxuries, the car also boasts a powerful 4.7-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces a maximum of 455 Bhp and a peak torque of 700 Nm.

Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S

One of the crown jewels of Ranveer Singh's car collection is the Aston Martin Rapide S. The luxury sports car is a V12-powered monster. The car is powered by a 6.0-litre petrol engine and gives out a massive 552 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 620 Nm. The power produced by the engine results in a top speed of 327 km/h and makes it capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.