Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 2.80 crore

Celebrity couple and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought the most expensive and luxurious SUV from the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in India. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Celebrity couple and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.8 crore (ex-showroom). The car is registered under the name of Deepika Prakash Padukone and was registered in Mumbai RTO on September 2, 2022. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is the most expensive and luxurious SUV from the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in India. 

 

