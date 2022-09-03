Celebrity couple and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.8 crore (ex-showroom). The car is registered under the name of Deepika Prakash Padukone and was registered in Mumbai RTO on September 2, 2022. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is the most expensive and luxurious SUV from the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in India.