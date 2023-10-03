Bollywood Actor Rohit Roy Buys Humble MG Hector SUV; Check Pics

Bollywood and veteran TV actor known for his work in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mumbai Saga, Plan and others quite fond of cars. The actor often uploads pictures of him posing with various vehicles on his Instagram account. Expanding his garage the actor has bought a brand new MG Hector SUV. The car comes with a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Based on the pictures shared on Instagram, the actor has bought the Candy White colour of the car. Besides the white colour, the car is available in multiple other colours including Dune Brown, Glazed Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Dual-Tone white and black. The photographs show the actor posing with his new car.

Rohit Roy's MG Hector SUV has gained fame in the Indian market as one of the most feature rich SUVs in the segment. It comes loaded with a14-inch portrait-styled touchscreen infotainment display with over 75 connected car tech features and over 50 voice command functions. Furthermore, it gets a digital key, ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS for active safety capabilities, a fully digital instrument cluster, leather material on the dashboard, electrically adjustable front seats and more.

A 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel engine from Fiat are available for the MG Hector facelift. The diesel version is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, whilst the petrol version has two transmission choices, a DCT and a CVT. The diesel engine packs a punch with 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, while the petrol engine produces 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Being one of the major mass-selling SUVs in India, MG Hector locks horns with models like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and others in the Indian market.