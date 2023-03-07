Bollywood Actor Sherlyn Chopra Buys MG Gloster SUV Worth Rs 32.59 Lakh: Watch

Bollywood actors are often seen buying expensive luxury cars for their garages. However, Sherlyn Chopra has changed the pattern by buying a humble MG Gloster SUV. The news of the actress buying the new car was shared by Cars For You on YouTube. The actor, known for her role in multiple Bollywood movies and Splitsvilla, can be seen taking the covers off the new SUV in the video. Furthermore, Sherlyn Chopra can also be seen posing in front of the brand-new MG Gloster.

The video starts by showing Sherlyn Chopra pose with the car. The MG logo is printed on a crimson velvet material that is used to wrap the SUV. After some time, the SUV's sheet is removed, revealing the new Gloster. The actress can be seen moving to the music and seems pleased with her latest acquisition.

MG Gloster is one of the prominent SUVs sold in India. The car recently received a facelift. The Sherlyn Chopra-owned car gets an appealing cabin with high-quality materials and multiple updates in terms of technology. Furthermore, the car gets enhanced safety features like ADAS and more. All of this is complemented by the imposing looks of the SUV.

Getting into the details, Sherlyn Chopra's MG Gloster lane change assist, door open warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more. The actress seems to have chosen the Warm White colour of the SUV, while it is also available in various other colours like Deep Golden, Metal Ash, and Metal Black.

The MG Gloster is powered by a 218 horsepower, 2.0-liter twin turbo-diesel engine, is only available in 4x4 trim, and gets the option of a 163 horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine in 4x2 guise. An 8-speed automatic transmission is included with both powertrains.

Sherlyn Chopra's MG Gloster has a starting price of Rs 32.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV competes against other SUVs in the Indian market, like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.