Bollywood Actress Yami Gautam Buys BMW X7 Luxury SUV Worth Rs 1.25 Crore

Big-beefy SUVs are everyone’s favourite. Even in Bollywood, celebs prefer them over their pompous limos. Fascinated by these behemoths, Yami Gautam has now bought herself a facelifted BMW X7 SUV, which starts from Rs 1.22 Crore and goes up to Rs 1.25 Crore. Well, this isn’t the only SUV that the actress owns. Her garage houses an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4. Easy to understand, this is her first Bavarian purchase. The actress has bought the car in a Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint scheme, while what sits under the bonnet is not known yet.

2023 BMW X7 Facelift - Specs

The BMW X7 facelift is available in India in xDrive 40i and xDrive 40d configurations. Both vehicles have inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines Both engines will also have 48V mild hybrids paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. It is to be noted that the petrol engine cranks out 381hp and 520Nm while the diesel engine produces 340hp and 700Nm.

2023 BMW X7 Facelift - Design

Talking about the looks, the BMW X7 facelift carries forward the DNA of the X7 with multiple twists to give it a modern appeal. The most visible changes include the new design elements like the split-LED headlamp setup. Furthermore, the bumper gets an aggressive sporty design with sharp curves and cuts covering the front fascia of the car. All of it blended together is reminiscent of the BMW 7-series. To carry the SUV, the automaker employs new alloy wheels adding to the uniqueness of the SUV.

2023 BMW X7 Facelift - Interior

Similarly, the interiors of the car have been upgraded with premium upholstery and a revamped dashboard with a curved display. The curved display has been used to make the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the car has been equipped with features like iDrive operating system, 1475-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, parking assistant pro, and many other features