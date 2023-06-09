topStoriesenglish2619579
Sourav Ganguly Buys New Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury SUV Worth Rs 1.29 Crore

With the addition of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS to his garage, Sourav Ganguly has joined the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and actors like Maniesh Paul and Divyendu Sharma as SUV owners.

Jun 09, 2023

Cricketing great and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly known for his aggressive personality on the ground, has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. The car worth Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom) has brought the former Indian cricket into the same league as others such as Suryakumar Yadav and actors like Maniesh Paul, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and others who have the SUV in their garages.

The former Indian cricketer took the delivery of the car at his house in Kolkata. The news of this new addition to his garage was shared On Instagram along with the pictures. The photos shared on the social media platform show the actor receiving the keys. Later on, the new SUV was received by his wife at their house in Kolkata.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d comes with an imposing persona aided by the SUV's size for a massive persona. Furthermore, the SUV gets the three-point star insignia with a massive grille complemented by LED lights up front. The car is available in multiple colours in India, including Cavansite Blue, Selenite Grey, Hyacinth Red, Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, and Polar White. Based on the pictures, the cricketer seems to have chosen the Obsidian Black paint scheme.

Sourav Ganguly's new luxury SUV manufactured by the German automaker comes loaded with features. It's opulent and comes with a large panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker system, along with a 9-channel amplifier. Furthermore, it uses the MBUX unit for the all-digital instrument cluster.

Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's bulky SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder diesel engine. The engine is combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission, giving out 326 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Sourav Ganguly is often seen driving cars like Honda City ZX and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Along with this, the former Indian cricketer also owns vehicles like Ford Endeavour and a Mercedes-Benz CLK.

