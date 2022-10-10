Brand-new Tata Nexon’s welcome turns deadly, Netizens BLAME this for SUV's crash- WATCH

The excitement for a new car’s delivery is always high for the car owner. Earlier, we have seen the excitement taking the wrong turn and making the whole exercise look dangerous. This time around, a clip of a Tata Nexon has become viral, wherein the car’s welcome turns out to be quite deadly, as the driver loses control and runs over a slew of parked two-wheelers in the parking lot. Furthermore, the car almost turns over to its side. It should be noted that the incident happened when the owner brought the car to this home and not at the dealership premises. Therefore, the video was shared by many on the internet with titles, “Grand welcome,” “What a grand entry” and more.

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022

Moreover, when the car started to topple to its side, the driver can be seen putting his arm out of the window to stop the vehicle from toppling over. This is a mistake, very often seen by noobs at the off-roading courses, when a vehicle is on the verge of toppling over. It should be noted that it can cause serious injury to the arm.

When inside a car, occupants should keep their limbs and body parts in the car itself to avoid any injury to them. Talking of the cause of this accident, we think that the driver is fairly new to the driving game and got confused with the accelerator and brake pedal out of panic.

Coming to the Tata Nexon in the video, it looks like the entry-spec model with steel rims and the absence of roof rails being major giveaways. Well, the compact SUV is available with two engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel. These engines can be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT. Prices of the SUV start from Rs 7.60 lakh and go up to Rs 14.08 lakh.