Exclusive: 2023 Hyundai Verna seen on test in India, will be powerful & longer than outgoing model

Hyundai holds the position of the second-largest carmaker in India for a reason. Over the years, the carmaker has been consistent in updating its lineup and keeping it fresh. The brand has recently launched the new-gen Tucson in the Indian market, and the next from the brand will be the 2023 Hyundai Verna. The C-segment sedan of the company has been around since 2017. Yes, it is now due for a generation change. With a new test mule spotted on test in India, it is evident that the brand is developing the all-new Hyundai Verna, which might break cover by the end of next year.

2023 Hyundai Verna Design

The test mule spotted on the test is covered in heavy camouflage, but it is in its production-spec guise. A pair of slim LED headlamps take the position at the nose, while the tail lamps appear to be featuring a light bar. The bonnet of the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna on the mule looks hunkered down and wide, giving it quite some presence.

Moreover, the sedan looks longer than the outgoing model with a more prominent rear overhang and steeply raked C-pillar. A new design for the alloy wheels can also be seen in the image. The silhouette of the new-gen model is expected to be more appealing than the outgoing model’s.

2023 Hyundai Verna Specs

Under the hood, the new-gen model will come with the existing set of 1.5L naturally aspirated and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine choices. However, the 1.0L turbo-petrol is likely to be omitted for the bigger 1.4L turbocharged petrol motor from the Hyundai Creta.

Also, it may just be sold with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 1.5L NA petrol motor, on the other hand, might retail with three gearbox choices - 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and CVT. Moving over to the oil burner, transmission choices will be restricted to a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch & Rivals

Once launched, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will lock horns with the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and more. Talking of prices, expect the new-gen Verna to start from Rs 10 lakh onwards. The launch is likely to happen by the Auto Expo next year.