Brand New Volkswagen Car Crashed Out of Dealership During Delivery Process, Check Shocking Pics

Driving a car requires more than the capabilities to follow an algorithm. Attention, mindfulness, and more is needed to drive a car safely. A recent incident of a brand-new Volkswagen Virtus crashing right out of the showroom during its delivery sheds light on how much bad luck and lack of skills can cost. The accident happened in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The mishap took place, as the showroom was situated at a higher level than the road, and the driver of the car miscalculated the dimensions of the newly-acquired vehicles. As a result of which, the sedan fell off the platform on the road, face first. The Virtus suffered noticeable damage to its nose in this accident.

As visible in pictures, the front bumper of this Virtus is now damaged, while the bonnet also seems to have taken a hit. Furthermore, some impact is transferred to the fenders as well. From fenders onwards, the car is perfectly fine, and it looks to be in good shape. The Virtus in the pictures seems to be the base-spec Comfortline trim. The sedan is on sale in a total of 6 trims, namely Comfortline, Highline, Highline AT, Topline, Topline AT, GT Plus.

The base-spec Virtus is sold with a 1.0L TSI motor that produces a peak power output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm. In the higher variants, this engine can be had with two gearbox choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Moreover, there is a larger 1.5L TSI motor on offer, which is capable of putting out 150 Hp and 250 Nm, and it comes exclusively with a 7-speed DCT. Moreover, this motor comes with active cylinder deactivation technology, which can make it run as a 2-cylinder motor for a short duration to save fuel. This same motor is also available on the Taigun, which gets the option of a 6-speed MT as well.