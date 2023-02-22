2023 Hyundai Verna to Launch in India Soon: Check Design, Features, Engine, Price

Three-box silhouette has now transformed to a box and triangle! This statement might be coming from the creative side of mine, but with coupe-like design language accepted by most sedans these days, I am not completely wrong. The new-gen Hyundai Verna slated to go on sale next month is also following this approach. The design sketches of the upcoming sedan are out, and we can tell you that the 2023 Hyundai Verna will look bold. Also, bookings for the saloon are already open, and the company has confirmed more on its forthcoming offering. In case you still have your heart over sedans and the 2023 Hyundai Verna is on your mind, here’s all that you need to know about it.

Look at the design sketch and let your heart answer “How does the new Verna look?” question. We know the design will have polarising opinions, but it is indeed a craft to pursue such design on a mass-market car where sharpness and futuristic appeal remain on top. In short, the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna looks impressive with its split headlamp design, large LED light bar, and long-low-slung hood. The car appears long, and the roofline tapers down to the boot lid, which gets razor-sharp tail lamps with another lightbar. Dual-tone alloy wheels sport a busy design.

2023 Hyundai Verna Interior

The bad news is Hyundai has not shared the glimpse of the interior yet. However, we do know that the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna will come fitted with some segment-first features. The list will include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, all-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, ADAS, adaptive cruise control and more. For the layout, it will use Parametric design language, making the interior theme boast cohesion with exterior. The Verna will further come with an electric sunroof, and it will have increased space on the inside.

In the new generation rendition, the Hyundai Verna will be sold with two powertrain choices. There will be a 1.5L NA petrol motor with 115 PS and 144 Nm of max output. It is likely to be sold with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed IVT. Alongside, there will be a more powerful 1.5L turbo-petrol motor on offer. It will be offered with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. The option of an oil burner is discarded this time.

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch Date & Price

The company has started accepting bookings for the new-gen model, and it is slated for a launch on March 21. The expected price for the 2023 Verna is around Rs 10.50 lakh. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming Honda City Facelift.