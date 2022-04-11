Breaking: Uber India announces hike in cab prices due to rising fuel cost

Uber rides are set to be more expensive now. The cab services company is set to increase the fares by 12 per cent. As per the recent announcement the step has been taken in the light of increasing fuel prices. Earlier, the company had also announced a fare hike specifically for Mumbai owing to the same reason. The increased fares are supposed to cushion cab drivers from the impact of fuel price hikes.

Nitish Bhushan Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in his statement, "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.

The price increase announced by Uber in Mumbai a few days back stood at 15 per cent. Back then they quoted the same reason for the price hike and said that further changes in the price can be announced considering the fluctuations in the fuel prices.

Coming to the basic cause of the increased fares, the fuel prices. The fuel prices in Delhi are at an all-time high. It is to be noted that the petrol prices in Delhi are at Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel stands at Rs 96.67 per litre. Similarly, the petrol prices in Mumbai are Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 104.77 per litre.

On a similar note, Hundreds of cab and car drivers staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the significant increase in CNG costs, demanding tariff revisions and threatening to go on an indefinite strike starting April 18 if their demands were not satisfied.

Protesting drivers, including Ola and Uber cars, also emailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a memorandum outlining their demands.

