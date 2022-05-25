Buying a new car from June 1 will be expensive, Third party insurance premium will be costlier from June 1 Ministry of Transport issued notification instead of IRDAI - 15% premium hike on bikes above 150 cc - 6% premium hike on private cars from 1000 cc to 1500 cc - Third party premium for new private car will have to be paid 23% more (up to 1000 cc) (3 lump sum 3 years) - Third party premium for new private car will have to be paid 11% more (from 1000 cc to 1500 cc) - Third party premium will have to be paid 17% more for new two-wheeler
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.