Auto

Vehicles to become expensive from June 1, insurance premium to hike

Image for representation

Buying a new car from June 1 will be expensive, Third party insurance premium will be costlier from June 1 Ministry of Transport issued notification instead of IRDAI - 15% premium hike on bikes above 150 cc - 6% premium hike on private cars from 1000 cc to 1500 cc - Third party premium for new private car will have to be paid 23% more (up to 1000 cc) (3 lump sum 3 years) - Third party premium for new private car will have to be paid 11% more (from 1000 cc to 1500 cc) - Third party premium will have to be paid 17% more for new two-wheeler
 

