BRUTAL Maruti Suzuki Swift accident caught on camera, video goes viral: WATCH

Driving on Indian roads is difficult, and drivers can often be seen complaining about the congestion and amount of vehicles plying on the roads. Even in such conditions, many ignore the safety measures and drive rashly. Recently, one such video of a Maruti Suzuki Swift driver surfaced on Instagram, showing the driver getting the traffic without care. The latter part of the video shows the driver getting into an unfortunate accident. However, there are no reports on the safety of the driver.

An Instagram user going by the name Swiftlover0037 posted the video on Instagram. It depicts someone filming while the car is being driven rather carelessly. It is easy to notice that the road is full of traffic. Even with the traffic, the motorist maneuvers quickly around the oncoming traffic. Swift crashes horribly near the end of the video. By the end of the video, the hatchback's battered state can be seen. Due to the crash's high-speed impact, the entire body of the car has been damaged.

The front grille, bumper, and headlights have all been damaged in the accident. The Maruti Suzuki Swift's windshield and roof both have a sizable hole in them. Furthermore, the rear end is also in terrible condition. The car's tyres have also detached.

The video comes at a time when the Global NCAP has revealed the safety of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, and the car failed to manage a good score. The safety testing organisation gave the car a 1-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift received a rating of 19.19 out of a potential 34 points for its protection of adult occupants. The Swift received 16.68 out of a possible 49 points for child occupant protection. The hatchback, priced between Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom), has no upgrades in its safety features and lags behind in stringent Global NCAP safety tests.