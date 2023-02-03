Bugatti Chiron Profilee, One-Off Hypercar Auctioned at 9.7 Million Euro in France

Bugatti Chiron has been a definition of success for the French automaker. From finding its place in the house of the most famous celebrities to bringing good sales numbers, the model has it all. Now adding to the sales besides the 500 build slots of the model and its variants, the hypercar manufacturer has also sold the pre-series model, i.e., the Chiron Profilee. The one-off model has been sold for Nine million, seven hundred and ninety-two thousand five hundred euros (9,792,500 euros or around Rs 87 crore).

The mind-boggling price for the one-off model came after an auction for the car held in Paris, France. With this price, Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac claimed that the Bugatti Chiron Profilee is now the world's most expensive new car ever sold in an auction.

One of its kind, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee is not a part of the series but fills the gap between the Chiron and Chiron Pur Sport. The idea for the model was conceived and developed in 2020, and even with problems surrounding the project was finished by the brand to be molded into a unique model.

The Chiron Profilee's quad-turbocharged W16 engine generates a monstrous 1,476 horsepower (1,100 kilowatts). With an astounding acceleration, this beastly hypercar can go from 0 to 62 mph (97 kph) in under 2.3 seconds. In comparison to the Pur Sport, it has firmer springs and a rear axle with more negative camber, and it has a top speed of 236 mph (380 km/h).

Besides the jaw-dropping power output, astounding speed, and being rare. The Bugatti Chiron Profilee also gets a unique sweeping tail design accompanied by larger air ducts and a revised front splitter. Adding to it, the car also has a unique 'Argent Atlantique' paintwork. To add a reference, this gives the car its very unique presence, much like the La Voiture Noire.