Porsche Ad Blunder: Dealership Puts 2023 Panamera Worth Rs 1.21 crore on Sale for Rs 14 Lakh

The German premier luxury sports car manufacturer faced a rather embarrassing situation in China after a mistake by a dealership in China. The Chinese dealership mistakenly advertised a 2023 Porsche Panamera model worth $ 148,000 (around Rs 1.21 crore) for $ 18,000 (over Rs 14 lakh). The advertisement was published online by the dealership in Yinchuan, a town in Northern China, showing the price of the car as 124,000 yuan, which is one-eighth the price of the car's actual price.

The advertisement "blunder" by the company attracted significant attention and attracted consumers eager to purchase the car at an unbelievable price, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to the news agency, Porsche confirmed the dealership in the northern city of Yinchuan had submitted material containing "a serious mistake in the listed retail price" after hundreds of keen customers put down reservation fees of 911 yuan. In response to a question from Bloomberg, a spokesman for the Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said the dealership promptly removed the inaccurate advertisement after realising its error.

Reports suggest Porsche explained the situation to the consumers who booked the 2023 Panamera and promised to reimburse the money within 48 hours of the cancellation of the bookings. However, the first consumer that made the booking got a favourable outcome out of the dealership's mistake. Reports suggest that they "negotiated an agreeable outcome" for one vehicle in stock.

It is to be noted that the Porsche Panamera is sold in India with a starting price of Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.7 crore (ex-showroom). This price range covers five variants of the car, namely the Panamera, Platinum Edition, GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S E-Hybrid. The luxurious sports sedan competes with the likes of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door Coupe, and the Audi RS7 Sportback.