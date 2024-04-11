The bullet train project has commenced its work in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts. This project is headed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). It is an integral part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, set to revolutionize the country's transportation landscape.

Initiated as part of package C3, the bullet train project encompasses a stretch extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Geotechnical investigations covering the entire 135 km stretch are nearing completion, with significant progress reported in various construction activities.

Among the notable features of this endeavour is the construction of India's first undersea tunnel, connecting the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai to Shilphata in Thane district. Spanning a length of 21 km, this remarkable feat of engineering showcases the nation's capability to undertake complex infrastructure projects.

The tunneling process employs three boring machines, with approximately 16 km of the tunnel already completed using this method. The remaining 5 km will be executed through the innovative New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), demonstrating a blend of traditional and modern techniques in project execution.

Furthermore, the project includes the development of casting yards for the fabrication of girders, essential for the construction of viaducts and bridges along the corridor. Package C-3 of the bullet train project encompasses a total length of 135.45 km, featuring viaducts, bridges, earth structures, and crucial river crossings over Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers.

In addition to enhancing connectivity, the project envisages the establishment of three bullet train stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar, catering to the growing transportation needs of the region. These stations are poised to become pivotal hubs, facilitating seamless travel for commuters across Maharashtra and beyond.

With an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor represents a significant investment in the nation's future. The financing model involves contributions from the Government of India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, supplemented by funding from Japan through a low-interest loan, underscoring the collaborative effort towards realizing this transformative vision.