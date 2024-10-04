Buying An Electric Scooter? THIS Company Is Offering 8 Years Warranty On Motor And Battery

Simple Energy Warranty Programs For Electric Scooters: Simple Energy has announced the launch of Simple Protect and Simple Super Protect extended warranty programs, with the former covering the battery and the latter covering both the battery and motor respectively. With this initiative, Simple Energy becomes the first OEM in India to offer a 8-year or 60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) warranty on its patented motor alongside the battery of its electric scooter.

Speaking on the announcements, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy said, “We are proud to be the first in the industry to offer an 8-year warranty on our patented motor, solidifying our commitment to innovation and exceptional quality."

"The extended 8-year motor and battery warranty reflects our commitment to understanding and meeting consumer needs,” he added. Simple Energy has 7 stores across the country, including locations in Rajajinagar, Marathahalli, and JP Nagar in Bangalore, as well as in Goa and Vijayawada, Pune and Kochi.

Simple Energy has two offerings in its portfolio-Simple One with 212 km of certified range and Simple One with 151 km of certified range. To attract more buyers and increase the sales, Simple Energy has come up with the extended warranty on motor and battery of its electric scooters.

Founded in 2019, Simple Energy is one of India’s top electric two-wheeler manufacturers, along with Ola Electric and Ather. However, Simple Energy has struggled to attract buyers compared to Ola and Ather.