BYD Atto 3 Now Become More Affordable: New Variant Launched - Check Price & More

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic Details: BYD (Build Your Dreams), a Chinese electric car manufacturing company, has launched a new entry-level variant of its Atto 3 electric SUV in India, called Atto 3 Dynamic. It is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making the electric SUV more accessible than before. It is now available in a total of three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior, priced at Rs 24.99 lakh, Rs 29.85 lakh, and Rs 33.99 lakh, respectively.

Atto 3 Dynamic: Smaller Battery Pack

The company has managed to reduce the price for this new entry-level variant by accommodating a smaller battery pack of 50kWh with an ARAI-claimed range of 468km on a single charge. The other two variants, Premium and Superior, are equipped with a 60.48kWh battery, offering a range of 521km, 53km more than the Dynamic variant. However, all three variants have a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, delivering 204bhp and 310Nm of torque.

The smaller battery in the Atto 3 Dynamic takes 8 hours to fully charge using an AC charger, while the larger battery pack in the other two variants takes about 10 hours. The DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes. All variants are offered with a 7kW home charger and a 3kWh portable charger.

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic: Lacking Features

The new base variant of the BYD Atto 3 lacks some features available in the higher variants, such as ADAS tech, an 8-speaker sound system, adaptive LED headlights, a multi-colored ambient lighting system, and a powered tailgate. It also comes with smaller 17-inch wheels. Additionally, the company introduced a new Cosmos Black color scheme to the electric SUV model lineup.

Closest Rival: MG ZS EV

The closest rival to the BYD Atto 3 is the MG ZS EV, which comes at a starting price of Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, mated to an electric motor that produces 177 PS and 280 Nm. The claimed range of the MG ZS EV is 461km.