BYD Opens Pre-Orders For Its Seal EV Sedan, Launching Next Week In India

BYD has announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited Seal EV in India. The sleek all-electric coupe sedan is scheduled to make its debut in the Indian market on March 5, 2024. This marks a significant step forward for electric mobility in the country. With this, the Seal will become the third electric vehicle offering from BYD following the Atto 3 and e6 models.

Advanced Features and Safety

The BYD Seal is packed with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features comprise 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Variant Options and Specifications

Reports suggest that the BYD Seal is likely to be offered in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance trims, each catering to different preferences and driving needs. These variants are expected to feature two battery options and various motor configurations.

Dynamic Range: Equipped with a 61.4 kWh battery and a single electric motor, offering 201 BHP and 310 Nm of torque, with a range of 460 km.

Premium Range: Powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack, this variant delivers 309 BHP and 360 Nm of torque, with a range of 570 km.

Performance: Utilizing the same 82.5 kWh battery pack, the Performance trim boasts a dual-motor configuration producing 552 BHP and 670 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and offers a WLTC range of 520 km.

Pricing and Availability

The BYD Seal will be introduced to the Indian market through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, with prices expected to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now book their Seal EV ahead of its much-anticipated launch on March 5, 2024.

Customers who reserve the BYD Seal by April 30 will have the chance to participate in a special scheme organized by the automaker. A select number of winners will be chosen to receive complimentary UEFA match tickets and round-trip flight tickets from India to the match city. Details regarding the winners will be announced on BYD's official social media platforms and India website in May 2024.



BYD's entry into the Indian market coincides with its recent partnership with UEFA EURO 2024, where it has been named the Official Partner and Official E-Mobility Partner of the football championship. This groundbreaking collaboration represents the first-ever sponsorship deal between a new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and the UEFA European Football Championship. As part of this partnership, BYD is offering an exciting opportunity for early buyers of the Seal EV to attend a UEFA Euro 2024 match.