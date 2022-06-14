Can 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N help brand become India’s no.1 SUV maker again?

For the longest of time, Mahindra has prided itself as the largest Utility Vehicle in India offering both SUVs and MUVs. However, back in May 2022, another homegrown automaker Tata Motors emerged as the second largest four-wheeler brand and also the largest UV maker in the country. Tata has 4 SUVs in the portfolio, namely Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The combined sales of all 4 SUVs stood at 29,891 units in May 2022, which is higher than Mahindra’s combined sales of 26,650 units.

Mahindra currently retails only UVs with no hatchback or sedan in the portfolio with products like XUV300, XUV700 among others. However, with the arrival of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra can again regain number one UV maker title in the country.

The Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most popular SUV in the country and the new model will hit the Indian roads on June 27. Along with the Scorpio-N, Mahindra will continue selling the current-gen SUV renamed as the Scorpio Classic. Both the SUVs, along with the Thar and XUV700 and even Bolero are expected to put Mahindra on top of the UV sales chart.

Both Mahindra Thar and XUV700 garnered massive response from the car buyers in India and command a hefty waiting period, extending more than a year for most of the variants. The 2022 Scorpio-N is expected to generate similar demand from buyers, and is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking about prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Dimensions

A leaked data recently highlighted the size of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, which will be bigger than the Tata Safari. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared to the current Scorpio, which will continue to sell alongside the new Scorpio and will be renamed as the Scorpio Classic, the new Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider, 125 mm shorter and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

