2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin design and features revealed, check here

In a series of leaked edition of the all-new Scorpio-N, the company today offered a sneak preview of its premium and chic interiors. The sneak-peak precisely affirm the Scorpio-N as the Big Daddy of SUVs. The All-New Scorpio-N will be powered by AdrenoX with segment leading immersive features and intuitive technology, aimed towards the discerning urban and tech savvy customers who are looking for authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUV.

Scorpio-N will also bring an immersive audio experience through the premium 3D sound system by Sony. The all-new Scorpio-N has been developed by a team of global engineers, designers and experts from around the world, and is slated to be launched in India on 27th June.

The largest SUV maker of India has been teasing the SUV to create a buzz. But more than the official teasers, it's the leaked details that's keeping the prospective buyers and afficionados on toes. As per a recent report, the leaked data reveal the size of the Scorpio-N, which will be bigger than the Tata Safari, its rival in the Indian market.

There is no information on the gearbox yet, but as per the pattern Mahindra follows with the ongoing Scorpio, the chances are that the higher-spec variant engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

As per the leaked data, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared to the current Scorpio, which will continue to sell alongside the new Scorpio and will be renamed as the Scorpio Classic, the new Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider, 125 mm shorter and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking of prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

