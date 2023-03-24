Carmakers In India Announce Price Hike From April 1: Maruti Suzuki, Tata To Cost More - Full List

The Indian automotive industry is set to witness another wave of price hikes from April 1, 2023. Major auto brands like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda are set to increase the prices of their vehicles in the view implementation of the BS-VI phase 2 emission norms. Furthermore, the two-wheeler industry is set to witness a similar change as per the latest announcement by one of the country's largest manufacturers Hero Motocorp. Multiple brands have upgraded their vehicles to comply with the new norms and hence have announced to increase the prices of their models.

Multiple automotive brands including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and others have upgraded their vehicles to comply with stricter emission norms. The companies have made changes in the powertrain of their vehicles to reduce emissions.

As per the latest announcement by Maruti Suzuki, the Indian automaker will increase the prices of their vehicles from April to reduce the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements." However, the company did not specify the quantum of the price hike.

Similarly, Tata Motors recently upgraded its model lineup to comply with the latest emission norms and simultaneously announced an increase in the prices of vehicles by up to 5 percent. The Indian automaker said in a statement, "Our portfolio has already transitioned to BS-VI phase 2 emission norms in February 2023, ahead of the regulation timelines. We have also enhanced the products with improved performance, added new technology features, and increased warranty of our vehicles."

Besides, the two-wheeler manufacturer hinted towards an industry-wide price hike with an announcement of around a 2 percent price hike. However, the OEM did not specify the exact percentage of the increase which is supposed to vary depending on the model.

The BS-VI Phase 2 or Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms are to be applicable for vehicles from April 1, 2023, in India. The vehicles according to the more stringent norms will be required to achieve real-world emission targets. For this, the manufacturers are required to make changes in the powertrain of the vehicles and add features like onboard self-diagnostic devices.