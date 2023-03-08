topStoriesenglish2581306
NewsAuto
MERCEDES-BENZ GLE

Celebrity Couple Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Akhtar Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE Worth Rs 1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE is the recent addition to the celebrity couple Farhan and Shibani Akhtar's garage, priced from Rs 1 crore onwards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Celebrity Couple Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Akhtar Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE Worth Rs 1 Crore

Bollywood actors keep their garages fancy and full of beefy badges. The recent addition to the B-Town is a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV, which has found home in the garage of celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. The couple has bought the SUV in a shade of black, and it has a starting on-road price of Rs 1.04 crore and tops out at Rs 1.24 crore. Talking of ex-showroom prices, the base-spec trim is priced from Rs 88 lakh, ex-showroom. However, other trims have an ex-showroom price of over Rs 1 Crore. Also, the SUV is sold in a coupe avatar as well.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE sits in between the GLS and GLC SUV in the company's global line-up.

Live Tv

Mercedes-Benz GLEFarhan AkhtarShibani AkhtarMercedes-BenzAutoSUVBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011