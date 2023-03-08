Celebrity Couple Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Akhtar Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE Worth Rs 1 Crore

Bollywood actors keep their garages fancy and full of beefy badges. The recent addition to the B-Town is a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV, which has found home in the garage of celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. The couple has bought the SUV in a shade of black, and it has a starting on-road price of Rs 1.04 crore and tops out at Rs 1.24 crore. Talking of ex-showroom prices, the base-spec trim is priced from Rs 88 lakh, ex-showroom. However, other trims have an ex-showroom price of over Rs 1 Crore. Also, the SUV is sold in a coupe avatar as well.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE sits in between the GLS and GLC SUV in the company's global line-up.