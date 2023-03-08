Chirag Delhi Flyover To Remain Closed For 50 Days From March 12, Traffic Police Issues Advisory

The Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road in the national capital will remain closed for a period of 50 days from March 12, 2023 due to repair work by the PWD. Following the announcement, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, advising commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams. According to the advisory issued by traffic police, the repair work of the flyover will take place from March 12 onwards and repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days, due to which it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational.

The traffic advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police stated, "The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public."

The news of Chirag Delhi Flyover getting close for almost 2 months comes at a time when the Delhi Government opened the much awaited Ashram Flyover extension for the public, easing the traffic woes between Noida and Delhi. The Ashram Flyover extension joins DND to Ashram Flyover via an elevated road, reducing the traffic in the South Delhi.



"The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination," the advisory stated.



As per IANS, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road to take a left turn from Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.



Commuters in this direction were also advised to take a left turn from the IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.



"The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch," it added.