Celebrity couple Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have recently bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which has a starting price of Rs 70.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The news was shared through the Instagram handle of Autohangar. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with her new luxury sedan while also holding her daughter. It is to be noted that the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a popular choice among celebrities and has found its way into the garages of multiple actors like Rohit Roy Bose, Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi among others.

Mahi Vij is known for her work in 'Laal Ishq', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Shubh Kadam,' etc has got the Polar White colour of the luxury sedan. It is to be noted that the car is available in six major colour options, namely Polar White, Designo Hyacinth Red, High Tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, and Selenite Grey. It is to be noted that the E-Class is available in three variants, namely E 200, E 220d, and E350d, we are not sure the celebrity couple has bought which of these variants.

It is to be noted that Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have chosen a car loaded with features and opulent interiors. The new E-Class sports two instrument panels and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. The car also has an MBUX system of a newer generation. The car's voice control system will be activated when you say "Hey Mercedes," among other sophisticated features.

Other features of the luxury car include a dynamic system for various driving and setting modes, air suspension for greater ground clearance, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats. It also has a Burmaster sound system and wireless charging pads.

Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets three engine options, among which there are two diesel engines and one petrol engine. Among these, the E 200 gets the petrol engine while the E 350d and E 220d variants have the diesel engine. The luxury SUV from the German luxury car maker competes against vehicles like BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Jaguar XF, and others.