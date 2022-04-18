A Honda Activa owner in Chandigarh has spent more than Rs 15 lakh to get himself super VIP '0001' number plate. Interestingly, he bought this number plate by paying Rs 15.44 lakh for Honda Activa scooter, that costs Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom, starting price). Brij Mohan, the owner of Activa scooter got this fancy number in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority.

Recently, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Haryana govt will put '0001' number plates on auction for common people to generate additional revenue for the state. Brij Mohan, who got CH01- CJ-0001 in auction runs an advertising agency.

Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority had put 378 fancy registration numbers on auction and generated Rs 1.5 crore. The 'CH01- CJ-0001' was put up for auction at a base price of Rs 500,000 and was sold at Rs 15.44 lakh.

Before you start making assumptions, Brij Mohan has bought this number plate to reserve it for his future vehicle, which he is planning to buy during Diwali 2022. He states that initially this number will be seen on his Honda Activa, but it will be migrated to his new car.

As on date, there are 179 state government vehicles using the 0001 number plate, four of which are in his personal convoy of ML Khattar himself. Recently, he decided to give up 0001 numbers and generate added revenue from the e-auction with bidding starting from Rs 5 lakh. As per estimates, revenue of Rs 18 crores could be collected via e-auctioning of these fancy number plates.

