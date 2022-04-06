Haryana Govt opens bidding of super VIP '0001' vehicle number plate to general public

The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to allow the general public to bid for super VIP numbers such as '0001' for their vehicles. Khattar, in a said Cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh, said that all "VIP" registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public. Such numbers will be allotted through e-auction.

"After this announcement, many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers currently allotted to 179 state government vehicles...," said the statement.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने सादगी भरा जीवन जीने का एक और उदाहरण पेश करते हुए सीएम कार काफिले में शामिल चार गाड़ियों के 0001 नम्बर छोड़ने की घोषणा कर दी।

मुख्यमंत्री ने यह घोषणा मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में हरियाणा मोटर वाहन नियम 1993 में संशोधन पर आए एक एजेंडे पर चर्चा के दौरान की। pic.twitter.com/RCl7INMK7S — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 5, 2022

There are 179 state government vehicles using the '0001' number plate in Haryana alone. The aim of the move is to generate additional revenue for the state from e-auctioning of the fancy number plates, that can attract bidding as low as Rs 5 lakh.

CM Khattar also said that he is withdrawing "VIP" registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy to make them available to the common public. The chief minister made the announcement during a discussion on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules-1993.

According to the statement, it is estimated that a revenue to the tune of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning these 179 "VIP numbers".

The Cabinet approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules-2022 to put in place a system of preferential registration numbers to non-transport vehicles through e-auction, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

