हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana Govt opens bidding of super VIP '0001' vehicle number plate to general public

Manohar Lal Khattar, in a said Cabinet meeting, said that all "VIP" registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public.

Haryana Govt opens bidding of super VIP &#039;0001&#039; vehicle number plate to general public
Image for representation

The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to allow the general public to bid for super VIP numbers such as '0001' for their vehicles. Khattar, in a said Cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh, said that all "VIP" registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public. Such numbers will be allotted through e-auction.

"After this announcement, many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers currently allotted to 179 state government vehicles...," said the statement.

There are 179 state government vehicles using the '0001' number plate in Haryana alone. The aim of the move is to generate additional revenue for the state from e-auctioning of the fancy number plates, that can attract bidding as low as Rs 5 lakh.

CM Khattar also said that he is withdrawing "VIP" registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy to make them available to the common public. The chief minister made the announcement during a discussion on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules-1993.

Also read: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s Range Rover fined by Hyderabad Police for blacked-out windows

According to the statement, it is estimated that a revenue to the tune of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning these 179 "VIP numbers".

The Cabinet approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules-2022 to put in place a system of preferential registration numbers to non-transport vehicles through e-auction, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaChief Minister Manohar Lal KhattarVIPChandigarh
Next
Story

Watch: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Insta reel with his new Mercedes-Maybach S580 is all fun

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Power cut increased Sri Lanka's troubles