Child pokes head out of moving Lamborghini Aventador knockoff, video goes viral: WATCH

A video of a Lamborghini Aventador replica is going viral on the internet. The thing that attracts the most attention is the cheap knockoff of the supercar. Initially, the car is worth crores of rupees; however, the knockoff is much cheaper and hence evidently lacks the quality that the Italian manufacturer might offer, which anyone can tell at first. However, besides the car, the thing that attracts the most attention is the kid sticking his head out of the moving car.

The viral video posted by lensforwheels on Instagram has gotten more than 3.7 million views and more than 152 thousand likes. Some local modifiers likely modified the car in the video. Most of these projects use low-slung sedans as their source vehicles, like the Honda City or an earlier model Civic.

Originally the Lamborghini Aventador has a hardtop and a roadster version. Since it was a hardcore sportscar, Lamborghini did not even offer options like a sunroof with the hard top model. When you first view the footage, the young child appears to be standing through the car's sunroof.

Watching the video, it seems like the kid in this car has been modified to have a sunroof. The child is most likely standing in the back seat of the car. He is partially outside the vehicle. Another child is seated in the rear seat, but they are only briefly visible in the video. It is to be noted that the act is very dangerous and also illegal as per Indian laws.

After watching the video, many social media users appreciated the car's modifications, while others criticised the child for hanging out of the car. It is to be noted that previously many such videos went viral on social media showing people poking out of their car's sunroof. In many cases, the drivers of the car were even fined by the authorities to stop them from doing such things.