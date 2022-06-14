हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chip shortage effect: Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens buyers to get only one key for now

The global chip shortage is forcing carmakers to cut down on features, and the newest update comes from Kia, which has decided to deliver its models with just one key fob.

Kia Carens

Global semiconductor chip shortage has plagued the Indian automotive industry. Long waiting periods are the result of this supply shortage. While a few carmakers have resorted to selling cars without the infotainment units and installing them post-delivery. The South Korean brand - Kia, on the other hand, will now be offering just one key with its products, whereas the second key will be offered at a later stage. So, if you take the delivery of your Kia vehicle now, the second key will only be handed over in October this year. In the Indian market, the brand currently sells a total of 5 products - Carnival, Carens, Seltos, Sonet, and EV6.

The Kia’s model line-up is sold with two smart keys. However, only one of them will be handed over at the time of delivery. With this move, Kia is trying to ensure that it sells all of its cars with all the features, unlike other OEMs, who have started cutting down features from their offerings.

The Kia EV6 is the newest model from the brand in the Indian market. Since it comes to our shores via the CBU route, it is kept away from the single-key strategy. The electric car is sold at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. Available in two configurations - FWD and AWD, the EV6 is underpinned by an EV-specific architecture that also helps it with a low centre of gravity.

Furthermore, it gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack, and the claimed range for the Kia EV6 stands at 528 km. Also, there are five unique colour options on offer - Moonscape, Snow-white pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht blue.

