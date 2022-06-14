Royal Enfield is expanding its model lineup in the Indian market with a range of new models in 2022-23. The British automaker has already launched the Royal Enfield Scram 411 for its consumers in India. Now, the Chennai-based manufacturer plans to take the expansion forward with a range of new models like Himalayan 450, Meteor 650, Classic 650, Hunter and Shotgun. Among the new models, the Himalayan 450 is one of the most anticipated ones as it offers the same bike with a bit more powerful engine.

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The new version of the Himalayan is scheduled for a launch, but before the launch, the bike has been spotted testing multiple times on the Indian roads. The motorcycle will get an updated 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. There are no details of the engine's power figures as of now, but it is expected to produce 40hp and 45Nm torque. Moreover, based on various reports, the bike is expected to get three ride modes and bigger wheels.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The upcoming bike from the British manufacturer has been spotted at times on the Indian roads. Moreover, there have been several spy shots revealing the design details of the bike. Based on the spy shots, the bike will have a circular headlamp, teardrop fuel tank and more. It is also expected to have a circular instrument panel and split detachable pillion units. The bike will be powered by a 649 cc twin-cylinder engine. There is no information on the power figures as of now.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The Royal Enfield Meteor is already on sale in India. But this new model, christened Super Meteor, is going to be a more robust and upgraded version of the motorcycle. The new motorcycle is expected to inherit the same engine as the Interceptor 650. However, there is no news on what will be the engine's tunings. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 shares a few of its design details with the KX concept revealed in 2019.

Royal Enfield Shotgun

There have been several instances when the photos of the Royal Enfield Shotgun have been brought before the public; Recently, actor Sung Kang also shared a few pictures of the bike and revealed the design details. The bike is expected to get a sem-digital instrument panel with tripper navigation. There's a high chance that the bike will get the same engine as the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Hunter

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 roadster has been in the news for quite a while now. The bike is also one of the most anticipated bikes from the brand that has peaked the interests of the consumers. It is to get circular headlamps, alloy wheels and disc brakes. The bike will be powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an OHC layout as in Classic 350 and Meteor 350.