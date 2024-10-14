BIG Surprise: THIS Tata Nexon Rival SUV Gets Impressive Safety Rating By Bharat NCAP - No One Saw It Coming!

Citroen Basalt Safety Rating By Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt, a sub-compact coupe-style SUV, has received an impressive 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Competing with Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and others in the sub-compact SUV segment, it now claims to be one of the safest models.

Launched just a few months ago, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt is also the first non-Tata car tested by Bharat NCAP. In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), it scored 26.19 points out of 32, and in Child Occupant Protection (COP), it scored 35.90 out of 49, earning it 4 stars in both categories.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroën India, said, "We take immense pride in Citroen Basalt’s 4-Star rating from Bharat NCAP. We are optimistic that this recognition will reinforce the Basalt's appeal and establish it as a preferred choice in the market."

Even though it is not a perfect score, Basalt’s safety ratings are impressive. The tests involved the NA petrol variants (You and Plus) and the turbo-petrol variants (Plus and Max).

The Basalt comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

The SUV comes with two engine options, including a 110 PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic) and an 82 PS, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (with a 5-speed manual).

It comes equipped with LED headlights and tail lights, LED DRLs, automatic AC, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging.

It is available in five monotone and two dual-tone color options, including Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with a Perla Nera Black roof.