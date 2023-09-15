Citroen C3 AirCross SUV’s Price Starts From Rs 9.99 Lakh, Pre-Bookings Open

The much-awaited Citroen C3 Aircross’ prices are finally announced by the French automaker. The Hyundai Creta rival starts from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the company has started accepting pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The bookings can be made at any Citroen dealership or via the company’s website.The deliveries of the C3 Aircross are said to start from October15. The new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV features over 90 percent localisation and this mid-size SUV is intelligently designed to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers.

Watch Citroen C3 Aircross Review:

Talking about the new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV, Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The C3 Aircross SUV has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its debut in April 2023. We are pleased to announce the pre-launch bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV and I am happy to share an exciting introductory price of INR 9.99 Lakhs.”

He further added, “This shows our commitment of delivering top-tier offerings in India with high localisation, and it reflects the comprehensive research and invaluable insights gathered from our customers. The C3 Aircross SUV was meticulously designed to align with the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian customers who seek versatility in their driving experiences. We are confident that this vehicle will find its unique place in their hearts & home."

The new C3 Aircross SUV, a desirable 4,323 mm long Midsize SUV, offers a tough, expressive design that exudes confidence. Its silhouette stands out with a 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and durable protective claddings. The robust bumpers and high ground clearance make it adept at navigating uneven road surfaces, when necessary, while the torsional stiffness of the body has been engineered to minimise vibrations and enhance passenger comfort. Protective elements such as wheel-arch claddings, side sill claddings, and front and rear skid plates underscore its SUV credentials, along with roof rails and a rear spoiler that not only improve aerodynamic performance but also add a touch of style to the silhouette.