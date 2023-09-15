Lexus LC 500h 2024 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore: Details

Lexus India has unveiled a new 2024 limited-edition run of its sports coupe, LC 500h. Priced at Rs 2.50 Crore, the limited edition is available in a divine pearlescent shade meant to accentuate the design of the vehicle and is powered by 3.5-liter V6 hybrid petrol engine with multi-stage hybrid transmission. In the Indian line-up, the LC is the only performance coupe that Lexus retails. Moreover, this new limited edition is Rs 10.80 lakh pricier than the regular avatar of the Lexus LC 500h. Well, being a limited edition model, it gets some crucial changes.

As for the exterior, the Lexus LC 500h 2024 Limited Edition features exclusive Hakugin Exterior Colour, accentuated by jet-black highlights on the grille and luxurious ornamentation that exemplify its sporting prowess. Inspired by traditional porcelain craftsmanship, Hakugin's unique effect features a pure white base color with an elegant matte finish and a fine texture like unglazed porcelain, sealed with a satin lacquer topcoat to enhance pigment brilliance while playing with light and shadow nuances.

The LC 2024 Limited Edition coupe comes equipped with exclusive 21-inch Matte Paint Aluminum Wheels, ensuring both style and performance. Upon entering the LC 500h one will find a Limited Edition Scuff plate that adds a touch of sophistication to the threshold. Inside, the Limited Edition welcomes its guests to a "very special space" with its exclusive Kachi-Blue interior, derived from traditional Japanese Indigo blue. Kachi-Blue exudes simplicity and robustness, fostering a focused and relaxed driving environment.

Enhanced aerodynamics, courtesy of the front bumper canard and rear fixed carbon Aero-inspired wing, ensure that this masterpiece glides effortlessly on the road, responding to every driving command with precision.

With only a select number of units available, this exclusive masterpiece is reserved for those who demand the very best in automotive craftsmanship. Step inside the LC 2024 Limited Edition and not only experience the height of luxury but also enjoy a sharpened driving experience that's designed to elevate every moment on the road.