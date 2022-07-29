Citroen C3 deliveries begin in India: Here's why you should buy one

The French brand Citroen is putting in efforts to set its feet firm in our market. Last year, we saw the entry of the Citroen C5 Aircross in our market, and this year, the smaller, more affordable, and mass-friendly C3 has made its entry into the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the company has started exercising delivery of its new hatchback, as customers share pictures on the internet. As of now, the deliveries process has started in only 19 cities of the country, but Citroen will soon increase the network. The Citroen C3 is a capable product, and here’s why you should consider buying it.

Citroen C3: Funky styling

Well, the French carmakers are known for styling their products rather funkily. The suit remains the same here. The Citroen C3 comes with a distinctive nose. The vertically-split headlamps add to the appeal, and it gets diamond-cut alloy wheels on the sides. The dual-tone paint scheme also adds to the part.

Citroen C3: Beefy dimensions

The C3 boasts a respectable road presence with its length of 3,981 mm, width of 1,733 mm, and height of 1,586 mm. Furthermore, it has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. Resultantly, it offers decent space on the inside.

Also read: Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition revealed: All you need to know about this SUV

Citroen C3: Features-loaded cabin

The cabin of the Citroen C3 comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which also comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The C3 also comes with an all-digital instrument cluster.

The C3 is available with two engine options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol, belting out 81 bhp/115 Nm and 108 bhp/190 Nm, respectively. The former can be mated to either a 5-speed MT, whereas the latter comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Citroen C3’s prices start from Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It tops out at Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The C3 is available in a total of 3 variants - Feel, Feel Turbo, and Live.