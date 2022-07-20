Citroen C3 has finally been launched for the Indian consumers at a price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Although the new model competes in the sub-compact SUV space by design and price segment, the French company has been marketing it as a 'hatchback with a twist'. The new model is the first small SUV from the house of Citroen in the Indian market, which launched the C5 Aircross as their first offering in the country. With over 90% localisation, this Made-In-India model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. New C3 deliveries to customers will start from today at all the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country.

Citroen C3 1.2P Live: Rs 5,70,500

Citroen C3 1.2P Feel: Rs 6,62,500

Citroen C3 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK: Rs 6,77,500

Citroen C3 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE: Rs 6,77,500

Citroen C3 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK: Rs 6,92,500

Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK: Rs 8,05,500

The Citroen C3 breaks the pattern of the design language that has been followed in India until now. The compact SUV gets a different look owed to its front fascia with chrome horizontal lines merging with the logo in the mid and DRLs on either side. Moreover, the pavement of the headlamps is also a bit different. The car is also covered with side plates and chunky skid plates on the front and rear end, complemented by its dual-tone look.

It is available with 10 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs with 56 customisation options. Inside, the Citroen C3 gets a large touchscreen infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster among others. It will be offered with two engine options: 1.2L PURETECH 110 & 1.2L PURETECH 82, both petrol. There's only manual gearbox for now.

As a part of the New C3’s Warranty Programme, Citroën has services like a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility.

The new Citroën C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.