Citroen C3 Hatchback Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 17,500 In India

This is not the first time the Citroen C3 hatchback is witnessing a price hike in the Indian market; the French automaker increased the prices of the car previously in March 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Citroen C3 hatchback was launched in the Indian market last year, and since then, the car has witnessed multiple price hikes. To be specific this is the fourth time the prices of the hatchback have been increased for India. The new price hike will come into effect from 1 July 2023. As of now, the French car has a starting price of Rs 6.16 lakh which goes up to Rs 8.25 lakh.

