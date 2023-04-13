Citroen C3 Shine Top-Variant Launched With New Features, Priced At Rs 7.60 Lakh

Citroen C3 was launched in India back in 2022. However, the affordable car missed out on some features. To fill that gap, the French automaker has launched the Citroen C3 Shine, the top-variant of the hatchback with the new additional features at a starting price of Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of these new features are a segment first. For instance, the car will now have features like 10-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The list of features now also includes electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, rear defogger. The Shine variant of this B-hatch will also come equipped with MY CITROEN CONNECT app with 35 Smart connectivity features as part of the Citroën’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, "We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroën Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment."

French automaker Citroen has redesigned its C3 hatchback in addition to launching a new Shine model for MY2023. Now that C3 has been updated, it has more safety measures. Along with rear parking sensors, ABS, dual airbags, and EBD. These include hill assist, ESP, and TPMS.

Even the top model of the C3 didn't come with many safety measures in the past. Only two airbags, ABS, EBD, speed alert, child-seat anchor points, and rear parking sensors were available from Citroen. TPMS, ESP, and HA functions are now available from Citroen. In terms of the new features, TPMS gives drivers real-time information on tyre pressure. This guarantees peak performance and even tyre wear, extending the time between replacements.

Citroen C3 product range is now compliant with BS6 Phase II norms. The car gets a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine available in normally aspirated and turbocharged configurations. The former produces 80 horsepower and 115 Nm working with a 5-speed MT, while the latter produces 109 horsepower and 190 Nm when connected to a 6-speed manual.