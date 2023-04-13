Lamborghini Urus S Launched In India Priced At Rs 4.18 Crore; See Pics

Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in India with a starting price of Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom). The performance SUV from the Italian marquee takes forward the legacy of the company's best-selling model. However, the genes of the model are carried forward with certain luxury-oriented evolutions. The Urus S will be the second model to carry forward the name and replaces the previous version. Though, with its specifications, the model sits below the Urus Performante. The Urus S made its global debut last year.

The Lamborghini Urus S has its own persona with certain cosmetic changes compared to the Performante line. The changes include parts like a new bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents, and a slightly changed bumper. The SUV also showcases similarities with the Performante with its exposed carbon fibre elements on the bonnet and roof. However, these can be used as an option.

The Lamborghini Urus S interiors get a layout similar to the Performante. Though, instead of using the Black Alcantara to cover the elements, the Urus S uses leather. Consumers who prefer Alcantara have the option of customisation. Since the model is customisation oriented, the materials will have a wider variety of choices. The Italian brand also offers Bi-color Sportivo and Bi-color Sophisticated option featuring the cabin's new Urus Performante stitching pattern. Furthermore, the black leather trim is offered with contrasting colour options like Blu Leandro and Verde Aura alongside tan, cream, and brown.

The Lamborghini Urus S receives power from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is the same as the Urus Performante. The engine gives out 666 hp of power with 850 Nm of torque. The power is transferred to all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This makes the SUV capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

All of it, combined with a new suspension set-up, the powertrain allows the to have three off-road modes, namely Sabbia, Neve, and Terra, which in other words is Sand, Snow, and Mud, respectively. Furthermore, the SUV also has Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes which can tweak the power output of the car.