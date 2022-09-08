2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh - Details here

Citroen India has launched the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV in India at a price of Rs 36. 67 lakh (ex-showroom). The new C5 Aircross SUV gets multiple changes and presents a more modern approach to being an SUV. The 2022 Citroen C5 gets multiple upgrades like a more spacious cabin, modern exteriors, and multiple other new features.

As a flagship model of the comfort part of Citroen’s DNA, the new C5 Aircross SUV retains characteristics of the 2021 model but with a change to make it more modern. It now gets Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension for what the company calls the “flying carpet” effect. The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is also the only SUV in the segment to offer three individual sliding, reclining, and retractable rear seats.

Furthermore, the boot volume is on the more spacious side for the segment with a space of 580 L to 1630 L. Finally, special attention has been paid to the acoustic characteristics with the option of benefiting from acoustic laminated front windows, which amplify the cocoon effect within the car.

The styling of the front end of the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift has had a facelift to become more vertical and modern. New C5 Aircross SUV is adorned with a new interpretation of the Brand logo, which gradually gains its independence and detaches itself from the Daytime Running Lights, thereby marking a move on from other models in the range, in which the chevrons extended to the daytime running lights via a chrome strip. The chevrons now appear in black lacquer set off in chrome. They extend visually via a set of increasingly tight chrome and black piano keys that gradually blend into LED daytime running lights.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets a new 10-inch floating touchscreen. However, the new 10” touchscreen will be available only in the Shine version. In addition, the fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display with 3 customisable screens – Personal, Dials, Minimum - provides all essential and customisable information directly in the driver’s eye-line.

The central console of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV high and large, has been modernised with a black leather effect fabric enhanced by chrome design lines which underline, on automatic gearboxes, a new hi-tech e-Toggle gear selector, a new driving mode selection button incorporating the Grip Control function. The central console also integrates a large storage trail regrouping the connectivity with 2 USB ports and a wireless charger.