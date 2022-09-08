Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker and UV giant of India is all set to reveal the Mahindra XUV400 - company's first all-electric SUV in the Indian market today. Ahead of the company's new INGLO platform debut in the commercial market that will spun out 5 SUVs, the Mahindra XUV400 will pave way for new-age electric cars and as per Mahindra, will over exciting driving dynamics. Although it's just an unveil and we will be driving the SUV soon to understand more about the product, once launched Mahindra XUV400 will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV in our market. The company has shared a handful of teasers to give us some hints of its design and other key elements. Not a lot is known about the upcoming Mahindra XUV400, but here’s everything about it that has been revealed so far.

The Mahindra XUV400 is confirmed to get its styling cues from the XUV300 and is actually the Mahindra eXUV300 showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, it will be a longer SUV than the regular ICE-powered XUV300 with a larger rear overhang. The nose will don a closed front grille, along with twin-whiskers for the LED DRLs. A set of new alloy wheels will do the duty here, while the rear fascia will be a completely revised one.

Mahindra XUV400: Interior

A different colour palette for the interior is expected on the Mahindra XUV400, in comparison to the XUV300. Besides, it may offer increased features on the inside. Expect Mahindra’s first-ever electric SUV to come with the ADAS safety tech, along with the company’s new AdrenoX connected car tech. With increased length, the boot space will be a practical affair here.

A high-voltage setup will be used on the Mahindra XUV400, and it is expected to be sold with a 150 PS electric motor that will sit under the bonnet. Moreover, the battery pack will offer a claimed driving range of around 350-400 km, while the car is likely to be capable of being charged with a 50 kW charger.

Mahindra XUV400: Price

As of now, Mahindra is tight-lipped about the XUV400’s launch date, but rumours have that the company could announce the pricing today itself, and it may start from around Rs 14 lakh onwards and might top out at Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.