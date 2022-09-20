Citroen registers 16-fold YoY growth for August this year - Citroen C3 effect?

Citroen is one of the newest car brands in the country, and they operate in the Indian market with just two cars - C5 Aircross and C3. The latter has been recently introduced in India, and it is, in fact, bringing some numbers to Citroen’s sales tally. Back in the days, when Citroen just had the C5 Aircross in the market, it struggled to post a 3-digit figure on the monthly sales tally. However, for the month of August this year, the company recorded sales of 850 units, which resulted in YoY growth of 1,600 per cent, as the French brand could only sell 50 units in the corresponding period last year.

The brand registered sales of 25 units of the Citroen C5 Aircross, whereas the new C3 could find 825 buyers. The Citroen C3 is the automaker’s mass-market product, and it rivals the likes of the Tata Punch and some B-segment hatchbacks. The C3 is priced from 5.71 lakh for the entry-level variant and it tops out at Rs 8.06 lakh for range-topping trim. It is available with two powertrain options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and 6-speed MT.

Also, the company has just launched the refreshed C5 Aircross in the Indian market. The mid-size premium SUV now dons a revised front fascia with sharper headlamps and bumper. The side profile remains the same, but a new design for the alloy wheels is used. Around the rear, the tail lamp design is refreshed as well. The powertrain on the facelifted model remains the same - a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine that comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Citroen C5 Aircross start from Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom, making it rival the Hyundai Tucson and the likes.