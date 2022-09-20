MG Motor India launches ‘Service on Wheels’ doorstep repair program for its cars

MG Motor India has launched a doorstep repair and maintenance program for its consumers called MG Service on Wheels. The initiative will provide MG owners with car repairs at their doorstep while being a faster and more efficient way of offering service to customers. The Chinese-owned British brand has launched the pilot version of the Service on Wheels program in Rajkot, Gujrat for now, but it will soon make its way to other parts of the country. The service suite will not just be addressing breakdowns and emergencies, it will cater buyers opting for periodic maintenance as well.

It will cover most service operations that are otherwise provided only in a workshop. The program will be manned and operated by fully trained and certified technicians backed by MG’s seamless customer support. This will bolster the service network and extend its reach across the existing market.

‘MG Service on Wheels’ will operate as a mobile workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, spare parts, and other consumables and digital assets to support immediate and unforeseen yet urgent vehicle maintenance requirements. The program will be powered by a simple and effortless appointment booking system. It will allow customers to connect with the company and schedule their car maintenance at their convenience.

MG Motor previously introduced various customer-facing initiatives including- ‘MY MG Shield’ and 'MG Care@Home'. While MY MG Shield is a unique and industry-leading car protection and care program; MG Care@Home initiative, rolled out in 2021, is designed to provide contactless repair and sanitization services to customers at their doorstep. As a mark of recognition for its novel and unique services, MG Motor secured the Number 1 ranking in J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (CSI) 2021 Study.