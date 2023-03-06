topStoriesenglish2580486
NewsAuto
DELHI

CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi's Ashram Flyover Extension; Check Pics

During the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi Ashram flyover extension Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 15 more big projects are in the pipeline for the national capital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi's Ashram Flyover Extension; Check Pics

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Monday officially opened the Ashram flyover extension, which would significantly ease traffic between Noida and Delhi. Anant Kumar, chief engineer for PWD, announced that light cars will initially be permitted on the enlarged flyover. It is to be noted that the construction work for the Ashram flyover extension began in June 2020 and was scheduled to be inaugurated on February 28 but was postponed. The project is completed at the cost of Rs 128.25 crore.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said. He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Also read: Bill Gates Drives Mahindra Electric Rickshaw, Says 'India's Innovation Never Ceases to Amaze'

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline. The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

Only light cars leaving the DND and heading towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, and Safdarjung are recommended to use the Ashram Flyover rather than the Barapulla Flyover, according to a traffic advice from the Delhi Police.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc., still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," the advisory added.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

DelhiDelhi Ashram FlyoverAshram flyoverArvind KejriwalAshram Flyover inaugurated

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory