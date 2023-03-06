CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi's Ashram Flyover Extension; Check Pics

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Monday officially opened the Ashram flyover extension, which would significantly ease traffic between Noida and Delhi. Anant Kumar, chief engineer for PWD, announced that light cars will initially be permitted on the enlarged flyover. It is to be noted that the construction work for the Ashram flyover extension began in June 2020 and was scheduled to be inaugurated on February 28 but was postponed. The project is completed at the cost of Rs 128.25 crore.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said. He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Also read: Bill Gates Drives Mahindra Electric Rickshaw, Says 'India's Innovation Never Ceases to Amaze'

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline. The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

Only light cars leaving the DND and heading towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, and Safdarjung are recommended to use the Ashram Flyover rather than the Barapulla Flyover, according to a traffic advice from the Delhi Police.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc., still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," the advisory added.

With PTI Inputs