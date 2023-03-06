Bill Gates Drives Mahindra Electric Rickshaw, Says 'India's Innovation Never Ceases to Amaze'

Microsoft co-founder and Billionaire Bill Gates is on his India trip and is enjoying a lot of new experiences. Recently, a video of the businessman cooking food with union minister Smriti Irani was shared on the internet. After this, the billionaire was in the headlines for meeting his college friend and businessman Anand Mahindra. Adding to the list of these things now, Gates was seen driving a Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw. The video of him driving the electric three-wheeler was shared via his Instagram handle.

The video shared on Bill Gates' Instagram handle starts with text saying, "Gates Notes" and moves on to show the billionaire turning on the e-rickshaw to have his unique driving experience. In the video, he also shared certain pointers about the electric three-wheeler. While talking about the Mahindra Treo, he says, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world."

Sharing the video, Bill Gates talked about how he is amazed by the innovations in India. Meanwhile, he also expressed his thoughts on the Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw. "India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry," he said.

The Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that Bill Gates drove is sold in India between Rs 2.92 to Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. A lithium-ion battery powers the EV giving it 8 kW of power and 42 Nm of torque. The company claims that the vehicle has a low running cost of up to only 50 paise per km. Furthermore, the battery of the vehicle can be charged in 3 hours, and 50 min.