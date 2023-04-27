Confirmed: Maruti Suzuki To Launch Toyota Innova Hycross Based MPV In July 2023

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its model lineup in 2023 with the launch of multiple models. Adding to these, the Indian automaker has announced that they will launch a new premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The new car is expected to go on sale in India by July 2023. Furthermore, like the previous models developed in collaboration with Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, this model will be manufactured from Toyota's Bidadi plant and will finish its journey to the consumers via the company's Nexa outlets.

Before the new three-row car, the company produced cars like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza. However, this new car will be the first MPV to be produced under this collaboration. It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki currently sells multiple MPVs in India, like XL6 and Ertiga. Out of these, the XL6 is sold from the Nexa outlets of this company.

Taking hints from the previous models, the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki car will have updated styling and exteriors. The changes can be expected in the front bumper design, headlamps, and car grille.

Similar changes are expected with interior colour as well as trim variations between the two models, similar to those seen on the recently released midsize SUV siblings, the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.

The new Maruti MPV will be built on the Toyota TNGA-C platform, and it will be powered by the same naturally aspirated and potent hybrid petrol engines that are found in the Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its model lineup in India by launching the new Fronx with a starting price of Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom). This will be followed by the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The new SUV will compete against models like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in India. Following this, the MPV will be launched. It is to be noted that all of these models are designated for the Nexa outlet.